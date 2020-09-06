COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 480, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Sept. 5, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 261 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 27,856.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (23), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (33), and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 476th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 477th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept. 2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 478th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 16, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 479th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15, at Providence Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 480th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.
On Monday, Sept. 7 OHA will publish its daily media release and newsletter but will not tally the Labor Day weekend totals until Tuesday, Sept. 8.
OHA warns of wildfire smoke danger amid COVID-19
As Oregonians head outdoors to celebrate Labor Day, OHA reminds people to be vigilant regarding fire dangers. Warm and dry conditions provide tinder for wildfires. For campers, it’s important to know in advance any fire restrictions before leaving home.
Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials. Wildfire smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of exacerbating respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.