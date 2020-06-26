COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 26, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 250 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 7,818.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (6), Josephine (2), Lake (3), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (4), Malheur (13), Marion (18), Morrow (12), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (22), Union (12), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 198th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 199th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died June 25, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 200th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 201st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on June 13 and died June 25, at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on June 22. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.
In order to clarify face covering use requirements, OHA has updated its guidance document for residents of Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Washington counties. In these counties, face covering use is required in all businesses and for the general public when visiting these businesses and for the general public when visiting indoor spaces open to the public.
The Governor also released general guidance for the use of face coverings in counties beyond the specified counties. In the guidelines, indoor spaces are defined as spaces, whether publicly owned or privately owned, “where the public has access by right or invitation, express or implied, whether by payment of money or not.”
In addition to the public areas of the businesses those spaces include building lobbies or common spaces, elevators, and buildings or meeting rooms outside of private homes where people gather for social, civic, cultural or religious purposes.