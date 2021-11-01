PORTLAND — There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,377, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,569 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 367,610.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 540, which is 11 more than day prior. There are 114 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than day prior.
There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 690 total (9% availability) and 355 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 10,364 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 31.
The seven-day running average is now 15,236 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,305,040 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,012,076 doses of Moderna and 228,725 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,820,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).
Oregon reports 1,240 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, 771 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, and 558 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31.
Oregon’s 4,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct.19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,374th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,375th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,376th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Correction: Oregon’s 4,371st COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.