COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,427, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 109,725.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 492, which is 20 more than Saturday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).
Oregon’s 1,423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,424th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,425th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,426th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,427th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.