There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon. The state’s death toll remains at 2,385, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 166,013.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 46,154 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,203,345 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 101,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 157, which is two more than day prior. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Polk (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).
New COVID-19 model released
On Friday, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed higher transmission of the virus through mid-March.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.12 through March 17.
At that level of transmission, daily cases for the two-week period between April 7 and April 20 would rise to 130 per 100,000 people, leading to an estimated average of 390 daily cases and 17 new daily hospitalizations.
As access to vaccine gradually expands throughout the state, the projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.