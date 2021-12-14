PORTLAND — There are 49 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,469, Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday
OHA reported 883 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 402,436.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 382, which is 26 fewer than day prior. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 685 total (9% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,143 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 20,015 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 13.
The seven-day running average is now 21,820 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,649,823 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 131,823 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,383,637 doses of Moderna and 250,433 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,998,751 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,727,848 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (46), Crook (17), Curry (5), Deschutes (46), Douglas (39), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (18), Lane (54), Lincoln (5), Linn (50), Malheur (4), Marion (102), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (33), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (22), Union (28), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (83), Wheeler (8) and Yamhill (40).