The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 151, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 28, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 48 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 4,131. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Curry (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (2), Marion (11), Multnomah (18), Wasco (1), Washington (7).
Notes due to data reconciliation:
■ Two cases previously reported in Josephine County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
■ One case previously reported in Malheur County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
■ One case originally reported in the 70-79 age group was determined not to be a case.
■ One case in the 60-69 age group originally reported to be hospitalized was determined not to have been hospitalized.
Oregon’s 151st COVID-19 death, which was reported Thursday without details, is a 72-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on May 1 and died May 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
An outbreak of six COVID-19 cases has been connected to Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County. The investigation started today, May 29. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
The risk to the general public is considered low. If you have questions or concerns about your risk of exposure, please contact your health care provider. Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published Wednesday, June 3.
OHA released its Weekly Testing Report, which showed that in the week ending May 29, 17,447 tests were performed in Oregon, with 304 positive results, for a positive rate of 1.7 percent.
The state’s weekly testing capacity remains at 37,702. Meanwhile, Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 12 percent.
Oregon’s decreasing weekly test positivity rate reflects fewer numbers of individuals with COVID-19 due to physical distancing and other preventive measures, as well as increasing testing statewide.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
OHA released an update to its modeling report produced jointly with the Institute for Disease Modeling. The new model simulations suggest that there have been approximately 20,000 cumulative infections in Oregon by May 22, of which about 4,000 have been diagnosed based on the local epidemiologic data.
The model continues to show that the “aggressive interventions in Oregon have been effective in dramatically reducing transmission rates.”
But the report also cautions that while hospitalization data suggest that infections have continued to decline in recent weeks, this trend may change as Oregon counties begin phased re-opening. The report further notes that moderate increases in transmission levels in the community could cause a much larger increase in infections.
For example, under the scenario with interventions reducing transmission by 50 percent (versus 70 percent), the model projects about 3,000 more cumulative infections, 155 additional infections per day, and four more new severe cases per day by July 3. The modeling will be updated again in two weeks.