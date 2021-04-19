There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, so the state’s death toll remains at 2,460, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday
Oregon Health Authority reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 175,592.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 25,474 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 35,522 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,033,175 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,600,343 who have had at least one dose.
To date,1,535,625 doses of Pfizer,1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 243, which is 28 more than day prior. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine more day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Lane (65), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Marion (65), Multnomah (135), Polk (16), Tillamook (1), Wasco (8), Washington (1) and Yamhill (15).