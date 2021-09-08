Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 47 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 291,978.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,138, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 297 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.
There are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 640 total (7% availability) and 343 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,336 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 7,437 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 7.
The seven-day running average is now 8,641 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,858,274 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,862,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139).
