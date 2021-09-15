Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon reports 46 deaths; 2,069 new COVID-19 cases
PORTLAND There are 46 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,536, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 305,560.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,067, which is 15 fewer than day prior. There are 294 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Tuesday.
There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 10,414 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 7,398 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,892,965 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,877,852, doses of Moderna and 207,465 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (19), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (21), Columbia (17), Coos (56), Crook (18), Curry (7), Deschutes (184), Douglas (126), Grant (9), Harney (24), Hood River (16), Jackson (146), Jefferson (23), Josephine (56), Klamath (40), Lake (15), Lane (157), Lincoln (34), Linn (109), Malheur (73), Marion (204), Morrow (8), Multnomah (164), Polk (69), Sherman (2), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (59), Union (40) Wallowa (3), Wasco (18), Washington (150), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (57).