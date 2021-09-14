Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon reports 44 new deaths; 2,040 new COVID-19 cases
There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,040 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 303,532.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,082, which is seven more than day Monday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 more than day prior.
There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 8,392 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 13.
The seven-day running average is now 7,403 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,886,031 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,875,138 doses of Moderna and 206,735 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).