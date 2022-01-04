PORTLAND — There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,710, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
OHA also reported 4,540 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 435,453.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,068 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 14,080 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 3.
The seven-day running average is now 10,009 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,825,434 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 169,402 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,521,321 doses of Moderna and 257,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,057,885 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,774,158 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200).
Oregon’s 5,656th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,657th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,658th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,659th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,660th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5661st COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,664th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,665th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,666th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.