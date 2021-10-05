Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
PORTLAND — There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,867, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 336,598.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 733, which is 36 fewer than Monday. There are 186 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than day prior.
There are 67 available adult ICU beds out of 708 total (9% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,222 (7% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 10,502 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 4.
The seven-day running average is now 11,039 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,038,224 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,912,074 doses of Moderna and 217,446 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,750,900 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,527,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (14), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (8), Columbia (17), Coos (30), Crook (55), Curry (11), Deschutes (100), Douglas (68), Grant (2), Harney (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (81), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (113), Lake (19), Lane (132), Lincoln (8), Linn (71), Malheur (70), Marion (154), Morrow (7), Multnomah (126), Polk (49), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (110), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (28), Washington (131), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (61).
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated release.