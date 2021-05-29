There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,665, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28.
Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 200,632.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 30,898 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,334 doses were administered on May 27 and 14,564 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 27. The seven-day running average is now 28,503 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna and 140,073 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,811,098 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,218,243 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,706,796 doses of Pfizer, 2,103,540 doses of Moderna and 291,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 260, which is four more than Thursday. There are 59 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,835, which is a 17.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath (14), Lane (21), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (40) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,661st death is a 68-year-old woman from Josephine county who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,662nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,663rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,664th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,665th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 9 and died on May 27 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.