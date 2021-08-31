Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
PORTLAND — There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 276,286.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,162, which is 42 more than day prior. There are 322 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than yesterday.
There are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (6% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,288 (7% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 9,259 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 30.
The seven-day running average is now 8,554 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,812,341 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,845,432 first and second doses of Moderna and 199,233 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).