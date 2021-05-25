PORTLAND — There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,628, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 199,391.
VACCINATIONS IN OREGON
OHA reported that 25,851 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,160 doses were administered on May 24 and 10,691 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 24.
The seven-day running average is now 30,070 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,755,318 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,182,229 people who have had at least one dose.
To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,053,920 doses of Moderna and 285,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, which is eight more than the previous day. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, same amount as previously reported.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,938, which is an 18.5% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 306.
CASES AND DEATHS
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,625th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,626th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.