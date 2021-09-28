Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 326,191.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 822, which is 44 fewer than Monday. There are 237 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than Monday.
There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (8% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,238 (8% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 9,715 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 27. Of this total, 4,810 were administered on Sept. 27: 1,309 were initial doses, 1,024 were second doses and 109 were third doses. The remaining 4,905 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 27.
The seven-day running average is now 6,926 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,967,292 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,901,384 doses of Moderna and 214,028 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (22), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (9), Columbia (15), Coos (66), Crook (23), Curry (11), Deschutes (103), Douglas (81), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (28), Hood River (19), Jackson (55), Jefferson (27), Josephine (29), Klamath (109), Lake (21), Lane (141), Lincoln (11), Linn (68), Malheur (58), Marion (118), Morrow (5), Multnomah (115), Polk (31), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (167), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (103) and Yamhill (70).
Oregon’s 3,701st COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,702nd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Klamath County has now reported 97 COVID-19 related deaths.