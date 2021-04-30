There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,495, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 990 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 184,812.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 49,029 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 35,329 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,253,053 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,819,329 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 334, which is five fewer than day prior. There are 73 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,232, which is a 28% increase from the previous seven days.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (2), Deschutes (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath (78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Linn (51), Malheur (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Polk (13), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,492nd death is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died on April 12, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,493rd death is a 49-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,494th death is an 81-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 28 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,495th death is a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 26 her residence. She had underlying conditions.