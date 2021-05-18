There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,594, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 196,390.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 26,637 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 26,901 doses per day.
As of Tuesday, 1,604,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,073,727 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (20), Grant (4), Harney (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (21), Lake (3), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (25), Malheur (2), Marion (39), Multnomah (76), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (79) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,591st COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,592nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,593rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 28 and died April 28 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,594th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.