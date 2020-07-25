COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 286, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, July 25, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 16,492.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.