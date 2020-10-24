COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 653, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 399 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday bringing the state total to 41,739.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (12), Marion (48), Multnomah (99), Polk (5), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (2), Washington (71), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 650th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Oct. 17, at Grand Strand Medical Center in South Carolina. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 651st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 652nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 17, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 653rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 22, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.