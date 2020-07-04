COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 213, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 4, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, bringing the state total to 9,930.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).
Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death, and underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.