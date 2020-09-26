COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 546, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 32,581.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (16), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (44), Lincoln (3), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (31), Multnomah (33), Polk (7), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (31), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 543rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 23, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 544th COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 545th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 546th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 24, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.