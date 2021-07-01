There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,778, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 198 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 208,834.
OHA releases latest monthly report on breakthrough cases
Through June 30, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,790 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. There were 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June and 92% of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated.
More than 9 in 10 of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths in June were among people who were not vaccinated. The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred in the elderly.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 8,535 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 7,514 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,534,832 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,740,400 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,932 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,018, which is a 3.0.% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 160.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,775th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,776th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 28 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,777th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,778th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.