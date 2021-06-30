There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,774, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 196 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 208,637.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 59,070 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 7,532 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,529,381 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,737,991 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,272 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 136, which is 13 fewer than day prior. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is a 0.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
Cases and deaths
Note: Due to delayed reporting, slightly less than 6,000 negative electronic laboratory reports (ELR) from June 17 to June 25 were received for Lane County on June 29. As a result, the total ELRs are higher than anticipated and the percent positive tests for COVID-19 is lower than anticipated.
Additionally, close to 1,560 ELRs from March 1 to June 28 were received for Josephine County on June 29. As a result, the total ELRs and percent positive tests are higher than anticipated for Josephine County.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (17), Linn (15), Malheur (2), Marion (12), Morrow (1), Multnomah (19), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (21), Union (6), Washington (11) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,771st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2772nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on June 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,773rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on July 31, 2020 and died on August 4, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,774th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 15 and died on June 28 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.