COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 746, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 53,779.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 743rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 744th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 5. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 745th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 11 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
COVID-19 Weekly Report
The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report Thursday, which showed that during the week of Nov. 2—8, OHA recorded 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 infection—up 46% from last week’s tally of 3,542.
This is the third consecutive week daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 11.9%.
Forty-two Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 37 the previous week and 212 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 55%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.