The Oregon Health Authority announced that 4,475 health care workers had been vaccinated in the first week of the state’s COVID-19 immunization program, according to a news release.
The new data is part of a new public data dashboard showing the status of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. The dashboard will provide updates on the number of people partially and fully vaccinated, along with key demographic information showing race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been immunized. The dashboard also shows information by county.
The United States, and states like Oregon, currently do not have enough vaccine to immunize everyone against COVID-19. Currently the only people prioritized to receive the vaccine are health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities. The numbers in the dashboard reflect the total number of vaccines administered to date in Oregon, based on these populations.
Through Dec. 20, Oregon has received 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with another 25,350 doses scheduled to arrive this week.
Oregon also expects to receive an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization from the federal government over the weekend. No shipments of Moderna vaccine have arrived in Oregon yet.