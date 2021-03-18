PORTLAND — There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,353, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 160,622.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 49,166 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,412,232 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,797,545 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116, which is eight more than Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (22), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (11), Douglas (16), Grant (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (5), Lane (12), Lincoln (7), Linn (10), Malheur (2), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,350th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,351st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,352nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on March 15 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,353rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.