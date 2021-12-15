PORTLAND — There are 39 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 5,508, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday
OHA reported 907 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 380, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.
There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (10% availability) and 225 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,155 (5% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 23,319 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 14. Of that total, 1,405 were initial doses, 1,863 were second doses and 7,715 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 12,182 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 21,527 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,660,373 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 135,341 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,391,960 doses of Moderna and 250,95 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,002,602 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,731,603 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (25), Columbia (5), Coos (23), Crook (12), Curry (7), Deschutes (39), Douglas (51), Gilliam (3), Grant (12), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (5), Josephine (36), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (45), Malheur (4), Marion (90), Morrow (3), Multnomah (128), Polk (28), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (87), and Yamhill (30).
Oregon’s 5,470th death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,471st death is an 89-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,472nd death is a 71-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,473rd death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,474th death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Oct. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,475th death is a 58-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 19 and died Oct. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,476th death is a 51-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,477th death is a 91-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,478th death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,479th death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,480th death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,481st death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 30 and died Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,482nd death is a 43-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,483rd death is a 78-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 22 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,484th death is a 41-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,485th death is a 91-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Aug. 16 and died Oct. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,486th death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,487th death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,488th death is a 97-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,489th death is a 73-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 23 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,490th death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,491st death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,492nd death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,493rd death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 12 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,494th death is a 77-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,495th death is a 47-year-old man from Crook County who first became symptomatic Oct. 16 and died Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,496th death is a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 5 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,497th death is a 67-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,498th death is a 61-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,499th death is a 38-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 13 at Adventist Health Portland. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,500th death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 7 and died Nov. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,501st death is a 70-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,502nd death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,503rd death is a 41-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 9 at Oregon Health & University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,504th death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 24 and died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,505th death is a 49-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,506th death is an 82-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 8 and died Oct. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,507th death is an 87-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,508th death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.