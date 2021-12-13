PORTLAND — There are 39 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
OHA also reported 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 401,564.
The 39 new deaths and 1,387 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 408, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from day prior.
There are 78 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (11% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 11,269 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 12.
The seven-day running average is now 22,724 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,641,331 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 128,880 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,375,792 doses of Moderna and 249,982 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 2,995,676 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,724,327 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).
Oregon reports 714 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 10, 370 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 11 and 303 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 12.
Oregon’s 5,382nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,383rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,384th COVID-19 related death is a 40-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,385th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,386th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,387th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Nov. 9 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,388th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,389th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,390th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Oct. 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,391st COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 24 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,392nd COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 7 and died Oct. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,393rd COVID-19 related death is a 42-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Oct. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,394th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Oct. 31 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,395th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 30 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,396th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,397th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,398th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 25 and died Oct. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,399th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,400th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Oct. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,401st COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 29 and died Oct. 31 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,402nd COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,403rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Oct. 15 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,404th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 15 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,405th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,406th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Oct. 14 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,407th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 31 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,408th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Oct. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,409th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Nov. 10 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,410th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,411th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,412th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,413th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,414th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 11 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,415th COVID-19 related death is a 34-year-old man from Washington County who first became symptomatic on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,416th COVID-19 related death is a 20-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,417th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 10 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,418th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 7; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,419th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Nov. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,420th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Dec. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,313th COVID-19 related death, a 62-year-old man from Baker County. He was originally reported as a 62-year-old woman.