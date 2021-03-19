There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon raising the state’s death toll to 2,357, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the state total to 160,994.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 39,348 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 851,175 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 115, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,354th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 8. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,355th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,356th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on March 17 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,357th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on Feb. 11. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.