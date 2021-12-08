PORTLAND — There are 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,356, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 901 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday today bringing the state total to 399,361.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 69.4% of the 6,496 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 occurred in unvaccinated people.
There were 1,989 breakthrough cases, accounting for 30.6% of all cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is seven more than day prior. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than Wednesday.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,171 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 32,291 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 8.
The seven-day running average is now 23,668 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,600,843 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 111,760 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,341,352 doses of Moderna and 247,962 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,981,287 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,706,196 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (34), Crook (13), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Grant (2), Harney (4), Hood River (9), Jackson (57), Jefferson (8), Josephine (13), Klamath (13), Lane (61), Lincoln (9), Linn (69), Malheur (4), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (127), Polk (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (92), and Yamhill (22).
