There are 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,094, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 149,576.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 25,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 202, which is seven fewer than day prior. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
OHA is investigating breakthrough cases
OHA today announced the discovery of four “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19. These are cases where an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing their vaccination series.
Two of the cases are in Yamhill County and two are in Lane County. OHA is working with local public health officials to investigate the origin. Their illnesses range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.
Genome sequencing is underway and results next week.
Such cases are not unexpected. Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).