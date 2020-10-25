The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 653, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Oct. 25, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 42,101.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (13), Douglas (4), Jackson (20), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (6), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (82), Polk (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (57), and Yamhill (3).
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.