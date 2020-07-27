The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 289, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, July 27, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday bringing the state total to 17,088.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61), and Yamhill (9).
According to OHA’s Weekly Testing Summary, 38,179 COVID-19 test results were reported last week, of which 4.8 percent were positive. This represents the first weekly decline in percent positivity since it began increasing in late May.
Unfortunately, OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection. Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern and OHA is closely monitoring the situation.