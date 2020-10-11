The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 599, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Oct. 11, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 337 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 37,262. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).