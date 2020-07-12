COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.