Oregon reports 33 new deaths, 1,564 new COVID-19 cases
PORTLAND — There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,900 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 338,130.
COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline
OHA reported 10,400 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 3. That represents an 8.9% decrease from the previous week and the fifth consecutive week of declining case counts.
There were 462 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 512 last week, which marks a 10% reduction and the fourth consecutive week of declines.
There were 114 reported COVID-19 related deaths, similar to the 115 deaths reported the previous week.
There were 151,415 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The percentage of positive tests was 8.8%, similar to the 8.9% positivity rate reported last week.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 13,347 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 5.
The seven-day running average is now 11,561 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,065,587 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,917,354 doses of Moderna and 219,052 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,758,746 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,538,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 730, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Tuesday.
There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability).
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (21), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (13), Columbia (11), Coos (32), Crook (27), Curry (7), Deschutes (130), Douglas (49), Grant (15), Harney (16), Hood River (19), Jackson (102), Jefferson (16), Josephine (19), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (112), Lincoln (19), Linn (69), Malheur (29), Marion (167), Morrow (8), Multnomah (128), Polk (121), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (58), Union (12), Wallowa (22), Wasco (13), Washington (101), and Yamhill (55).