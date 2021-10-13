PORTLAND — There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,117 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 346,480.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 595, which is 10 more than Wednesday. There are 145 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 4 fewer than day prior.
There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (9% availability) and 306 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,138 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 12.
The seven-day running average is now 10,229 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,133,104 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,925,240 doses of Moderna and 221,555 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,776,547 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,560,340 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (31), Curry (6), Deschutes (105), Douglas (50), Harney (5), Hood River (9), Jackson (66), Jefferson (20), Josephine (19), Klamath (33), Lake (8), Lane (130), Lincoln (20), Linn (73), Malheur (30), Marion (139), Morrow (3), Multnomah (113), Polk (30), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (58), Union (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (15), Washington (101) and Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 4,085th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Oct. 3 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,086th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 7 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,087th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 23 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,088th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,089th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 11 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,090th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,091st COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,092nd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 17 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,093rd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,094th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 11 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,095th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,096th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,097th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,098th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,099th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Sept. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,100th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,101st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,102nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,103rd COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 11 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,104th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,105th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,106th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,107th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,108th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,109th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 30 at Lake District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,110th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 28 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,111th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,112th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 24 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,113th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 3 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,114th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,115th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Oct. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,116th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,117th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.