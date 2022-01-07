PORTLAND — There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,761, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
OHA reported 10,451 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 459,700.
Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues
With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 625, which is 37 more than day prior. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than day prior.
There are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 660 total (7% availability) and 219 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,075 (5% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 20,571 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 6.
The seven-day running average is now 11,060 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,854,007 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 175,745 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,542,563 doses of Moderna and 258,438 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,065,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,782,464 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (27), Benton (301), Clackamas (1,132), Clatsop (55), Columbia (66), Coos (127), Crook (35), Curry (23), Deschutes (940), Douglas (103), Gilliam (3), Grant (9), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (291), Jefferson (63), Josephine (96), Klamath (63), Lake (6), Lane (578), Lincoln (42), Linn (237), Malheur (40), Marion (1,286), Morrow (24), Multnomah (2,380), Polk (183), Sherman (2), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (170), Union (12), Wallowa (5), Wasco (26), Washington (1,891) and Yamhill (210).
Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of more than 10,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Jan. 6. Results were from Dec. 6 to Dec. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Jan. 6.
Oregon’s 5,729th COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 20 and died Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,730th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,731st COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,732nd COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,733rd COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,734th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,735th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 27 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,736th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 11 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,737th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 28 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,738th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,739th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,740th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,741st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,742nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive July 29 and died Aug. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,743rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 27 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,744th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,745th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 23 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,746th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 16 and died May 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,747th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive Aug. 16 and died Aug. 27 at Providence Seaside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,748th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 24 and died Aug. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,749th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Dec. 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,750th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,751st COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,752nd COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,753rd COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,754th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 28 and died Dec. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,755th COVID-19-related death is a 49-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 28 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,756th COVID-19-related death is a 27-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 30 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,757th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 3and died Jan. 5 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,758th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,759th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Jan. 5, 2022 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,760th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 30 and died Jan. 1 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,761st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Columbia County who died Nov. 15 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.