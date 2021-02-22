There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,155, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 324 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 153,134.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 18,907 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 167, which is one more than day prior. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Sunday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).