Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,155, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 324 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 153,134.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that 18,907 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 167, which is one more than day prior. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Sunday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

Tags