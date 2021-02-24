There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,194, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 154,062.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 22,406 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 858,481 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,133,695 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.
Weekly COVID-19 data and outbreak reports
OHA reported 2,260 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 21 — a 35% decrease from last week.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell 42%, dropping from 272 to 159.
COVID-19 related deaths also decreased from 114 to 17, which represents the lowest weekly death toll since the week of June 29–July 5.
There were 70,200 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, which represents a steep decline from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 3.5%.
People age 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (22), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (7), Josephine (20), Klamath (4), Lane (33), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (5), Multnomah (55), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41) and Yamhill (6).