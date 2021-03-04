There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,284, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 392 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 156,673.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 24,014 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,376 doses were administered on March 3 and 7,638 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 3.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,043,609 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,341,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is the same total from day prior. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).