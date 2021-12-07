There are 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,299, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
OHA also reported 945 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 397,421.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 405, which is 13 fewer than Monday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 664 total (9% availability) and 307 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,156 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 21,941 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 6.
The seven-day running average is now 20,306 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,574,834 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 103,285 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,318,249 doses of Moderna and 246,659 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,972,366 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,695,567 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (14), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (48), Crook (16), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (30), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (57), Jefferson (13), Josephine (30), Klamath (24), Lake (1), Lane (58), Lincoln (12), Linn (39), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (5), Multnomah (98), Polk (36), Sherman (2), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (23), Union (5), Wallow (2), Wasco (11), Washington (107) and Yamhill (37).
