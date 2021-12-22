PORTLAND — There are 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,590, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Wednesday.
OHA also reported 1,197 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 409,232.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is four more than day prior. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (9% availability) and 269 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 29,308 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 21. Of that total, 2,021 were initial doses, 1,459 were second doses and 11,336 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 14,392 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 19,182 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,739,956 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 153,545 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,454,531 doses of Moderna and 253,827 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,028,069 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,752,626 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (19), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (9), Columbia (17), Coos (25), Crook (11), Curry (5), Deschutes (98), Douglas (27), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (73), Jefferson (6), Josephine (38), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (106), Lincoln (4), Linn (52), Malheur (2), Marion (86), Morrow (8), Multnomah (253), Polk (22), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (122), Yamhill (20).