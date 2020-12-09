COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,110 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 88,287.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 580, that’s 27 more than yesterday. There are 132 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, five more than Tuesday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).
Oregon’s 1,081st COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,082nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,083rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,084th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,085th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,086th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,087th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,088th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,089th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,090th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,091st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,092nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,093rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,094th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,095th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,096th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 28. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,097th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,098th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,099th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,100th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,101st COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,102nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,103rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,104th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,105th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 7 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,106th COVID-19 death is a 39-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,107th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Nov. 25, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,108th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,109th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,110st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 886th death, which was originally reported on Nov.28. She was originally reported as a 62-year-old woman from Douglas county. She was an 87-year -old woman from Douglas county. She has underlying conditions.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,075th death, which was originally reported Tuesday. He was an 87-year-old man from Polk County. He was originally reported as a Multnomah County resident.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,080th death, which was originally reported Tuesday. It was a duplicate. He was a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.