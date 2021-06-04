There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 202,675.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 25,237 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 17,551 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 219, which is nine fewer than day prior. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,668, which is a 9.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 257.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (66), Columbia (4), Crook (15), Curry (4), Deschutes (27), Douglas (24), Grant (2), Harney (5), Jackson (14), Jefferson (6), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lane (38), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (49), Morrow (6), Multnomah (45), Polk (9), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (48) and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 2,684th death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 16 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,685th death is a 75-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,686th death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 29 and died on June 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.