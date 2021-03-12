There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,319, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 402 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 159,037.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 34,613 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,269,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,567,515 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 123, which is two more than day prior. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (49), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (21), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (2), Josephine (25), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (14), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (34), Multnomah (73), Polk (8), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Washington (41) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,317th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 1 and died on March 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,318th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died on Feb. 2 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,319th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
New COVID-19 model released
Today, the Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which estimated that transmission of the virus increased in December but declined in recent weeks.
The model also provided an update on the effective reproduction rate, which calculates the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates. The effective reproduction rate for early February through Feb. 24 was 0.83.
At that level of transmission, the projected average of new daily cases would be 170 between March 17 and March 30, and daily hospitalizations would increase by six.