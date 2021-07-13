There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,800, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the state total to 211,065.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 5,005 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,432,897 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,234,820 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 111, which is two more than day prior. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (7), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Jackson (48), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (24), Lincoln (6), Linn (9), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Multnomah (17), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (30), Wasco (1), Washington (36) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,798th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,799th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Nov. 26, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,800th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.