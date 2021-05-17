There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,590 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 310 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 195,882.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 23,929 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 27,611 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,591,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,061,640 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is three more than day prior. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,392, which is a 4% increase from the previous seven days.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (27), Lincoln (2), Linn (17), Marion (35), Morrow (2), Multnomah (68), Polk (6), Wasco (3), and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,588th death is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 14 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,589th death is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,590th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.